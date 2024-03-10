FSD takes samples after 93 fell ill from buckwheat ‘puris’

The food safety department (FSD) has collected samples from 11 locations in Noida and Greater Noida after 93 people, including 73 college students, fell ill in two separate incidents on Mahashivratri on Friday after eating puris made from buckwheat flour bought locally, police officers aware of the matter said on Sunday. The 93 people have been discharged from hospital after getting preliminary treatment. (HT Photo)

The 93 people have been discharged from hospital after getting preliminary treatment, police officers said.

“FSD teams collected samples of buckwheat flour, soybean oil, sabudana, rock salt, and cooked food on Saturday from boys’ hostels, grocery shops, and food industries in Noida and Greater Noida.

The samples have been sent to the state lab for testing,” said Archana Dheeran, designated FSD officer (Gautam Budh Nagar). She added that other food items were also collected for testing as they could be poisonous.

FSD also said that it has learned that buckwheat was delivered by a food supplier in Ghaziabad to a factory in Noida’s Sector 73, where it was ground and then sold in Noida and Greater Noida.

“The designated officer of FSD Ghaziabad was alerted to investigate the Ghaziabad-based food supplier,” added Dheeran.

Buckwheat flour, also known as “kuttu ka atta”, is used to prepare puris on festive occasions such as Shivratri.

At least 76 college students living in a hostel in Greater Noida and 17 people from Barola village in Noida were hospitalised late Friday evening with symptoms of food poisoning after eating puris made from buckwheat flour.

Students said that after having dinner at 9pm, they started feeling dizzy at 10pm.

“I started feeling dizzy and I vomited. I was brought to the emergency department along with my two roommates by the hostel wardens. Some others in my hostel were vomiting, too,” said Kushal Singh, 19, who was admitted to a private Hospital in Greater Noida