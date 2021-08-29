G Noida construction site workers protest death of colleague

Greater Noida: Workers at an under-construction site in Manjukhera village in Greater Noida on Sunday protested the alleged negligence of the developer following the death of a 30-year-old colleague, police said. The victim, identified as Santosh Kumar, was a native of Nepal and had been working at the construction site of a mobile phone company for the past six months.

Arvind Pathak, station house officer (SHO), Dankaur police station, said, “Kumar, who lived in a makeshift house inside the premises, had gone to sleep after finishing his work on Saturday night. When he did not wake up on Sunday morning, his colleagues went to his room and found him dead.”

Kumar did not have external injury marks. “We discovered that the victim had been unwell for a week. He had complained of fever and weakness and was given medicines. It appears that he died of his illness. We have sent his body for post-mortem and are waiting for the report,” Pathak added.

During the Sunday protest, the labourers demanded compensation to the victim’s kin because of the negligence of the developer. The Dankaur police reached the site and pacified the protesters later in the day.

We have not received any complaint yet, said the police.