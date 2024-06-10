 G Noida: Oculist booked for sexually harassing mother of two - Hindustan Times
G Noida: Oculist booked for sexually harassing mother of two

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 10, 2024 07:02 AM IST

The suspect, identified as Lakhan aka Bhagat, used to call her to his home or visit her house to perform prayers

Greater Noida : A Hapur-based occult practitioner has been booked in Greater Noida for allegedly sexually harassing a 20-year-old woman on the pretext of conducting prayers to help her give birth to a son, officers said on Sunday.

Fed-up with her regular harassment, the woman finally gathered courage and narrated her ordeal to her husband. (Representational image)
Fed-up with her regular harassment, the woman finally gathered courage and narrated her ordeal to her husband. (Representational image)

Following a complaint by the survivor -- a mother of two daughters who resides in a village in Greater Noida -- a first information report (FIR) was registered and a case of sexual harassment was lodged at Dadri police station on Saturday, they said.

The suspect, identified as Lakhan aka Bhagat, used to call her to his home or visit her house to perform prayers. He used to ask her family members to leave them alone and sexually harass her, officers said citing the woman’s complaint.

“In her police complaint, the woman alleged that after the birth of two daughters, her family members were expecting a son. With the help of relatives, she came to know about a Hapur-based man, Lakhan aka Bhagat, who works as an occult practitioner and could fulfil her wish to have a son,” said investigating officer sub-inspector Ashutosh Pandey.

“When the survivor’s family members contacted him, the accused chalked down a plan for prayer and demanded the survivor’s mobile number on the pretext of discussing occult practice,” the officer said.

“Fed-up with her regular harassment, the woman finally gathered courage and narrated the ordeal to her husband,” stated the FIR.

A case under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Dadri police station, said police, adding that efforts are on to nab the suspect.

Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Noida / G Noida: Oculist booked for sexually harassing mother of two
