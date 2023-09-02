Prohibitory orders announced in Ghaziabad in wake of G20, upcoming festival season

In view of the upcoming G20 summit and festivals, the Ghaziabad police announced prohibitory orders in the district, effective from September 1 to October 15. Meanwhile, hotels, lodges, and other accommodation providers are mandated to offer stays only after thorough verification of guests’ identification. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The order, which encompasses various restrictions, was announced by Dinesh Kumar, the additional police commissioner of Ghaziabad. It specified that any gathering of five or more individuals cannot conduct processions without permission from the competent officer.

“No person shall engage in activities that may incite communal violence or disputes. People are advised against carrying or displaying weapons, ammunition, knives, swords, etc. Petrol and diesel pump operators are prohibited from dispensing fuel in bottles or containers, as these could potentially be used for violent activities,” stated the order shared with the press on Saturday.

Simultaneously, the Hindon airport in Ghaziabad has been instructed to be prepared to receive guests and foreign dignitaries participating in G20 events and onward journeys to New Delhi.

The Ghaziabad police order also imposes restrictions on the operation of sub-conventional aerial platforms, including paragliders, hang-gliders, and hot air balloons within the district’s jurisdiction. Any such platforms found in use will be confiscated, and legal action will be taken against the responsible individuals, the order said.

The order further said that any violation of these conditions will result in legal action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

The 18th G20 Summit, scheduled to take place at Pragati Maidan’s state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in New Delhi on September 9 and 10, will host numerous world leaders, including US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. This marks India’s first presidency of the G20.