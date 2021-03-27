Gang involved in over 250 snatchings busted in Noida

Noida: Three members of a gang were nabbed by the Noida police Friday night from near Gijhore gate over their alleged involvement in several snatchings in the national Capital region. At least 30 stolen phones were recovered from them.

The suspects were identified as Manmeet (the alleged kingpin), Aayub and Aamir, all from Delhi. The trio was allegedly a part of a gang known as the ‘Sardaar gang’, said the police.

“The gang has been active for over five years now and is responsible for more than 250 snatchings in the NCR,” said additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, Kumar Rannvijay Singh.

Police officials said that the suspects allegedly targeted passersby and snatched phones and chains whenever the opportunity came. They mostly roamed on two motorcycles and after snatching, the suspects allegedly exchanged vehicles to evade capture.

Police said Aamir allegedly used to purchase the stolen goods from the others. Police officials said that phones were also sold to random people and in grey markets as well in NCR after changing their IMEI numbers.

“There are more people associated with the gang along with more buyers and jewellers. We are working on identifying and nabbing them,” said Singh.

Police recovered two bikes stolen from Ghaziabad, two knives and 30 mobile phones from the suspects, some of which were stolen from Gautam Budh Nagar’s Surajpur and Phase 2 police jurisdictions.

“They have extensive criminal histories and have also gone to jail a couple of times since 2018 from our district and ten times from Delhi as well,” said Singh.

Police officials said that the snatchers allegedly kept weapons on them during crimes but so far no incidents of violence have come to light. The trio was produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.