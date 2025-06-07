Gang of bike thieves arrested in Noida, 26 bikes recovered

Noida police on Friday arrested a gang of four members who were involved in lifting motorcycles in Delhi and the National Capital Region, police said, adding that 26 motorcycles were recovered from their possession. The accused with the vehicles recovered from them. (Sunil Ghosh/HT photo)

Police said that they received a tip about the gang. Acting on the tip, a team of Phase 1 police were checking near Sector 6 on Friday morning when the spotted the accused as they were about to lift another vehicle and arrested them.

The accused were identified as Kundan, 30, Rahul, 29, Amit, 37 (all single names), and Sankalp Kumar, 37.

“The accused were active in Delhi-NCR for the past few months. We have recovered 26 motorcycles, an auto-rickshaw, and four knives from their possession,” said Yamuna Prasad, deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

Explaining their modus operandi, the DCP said that the accused used to do reconnaissance in their auto-rickshaw and targeted bikes parked near malls. “After stealing a vehicle, they would park it at a safe location and then sell it in another district,” he said.

Sixteen of the 26 motorcycles were stolen from Gautam Budh Nagar, police said. At least 27 cases were registered against Kundan, 22 against Rahul, 20 against Amit, and 18 against Sankalp at different police stations in Delhi and Noida, police said.