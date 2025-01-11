Gang of women held for robbing people in Noida markets

Noida: A Faridabad-based gang of four women, allegedly targeting people on the Metro trains and at weekly markets, was arrested from the Noida Phase 2 area in Noida on Friday, said police, adding that gold ornaments worth ₹2.5 lakh and cash were confiscated from their possession. The suspects revealed that they used to target women in Metro and weekly markets in Noida and Greater Noida, one of their group members was tasked to commit theft, and later they passed on the valuables to their accomplices to escape from being caught. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Police identified the suspects by single names Meena, 26; Radha, 30; Sunita, 19; and Geeta, 50; all residents of Faridabad, Haryana.

In the morning, locals nabbed one of the women for having stolen something from a passerby in a market in Kulesara, Noida, and they alerted the police. Later, her three other aides were also held.

“A team of police rushed to the spot and took the woman into custody. During the investigation, it was revealed that they operated as a gang for the past five years,” said Shakti Mohan Avasthy, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Central Noida, adding that the gang leader is Radha, and they arrived in Noida from Faridabad in the morning for the theft.

“The suspects revealed that they used to target women in Metro and weekly markets in Noida and Greater Noida. One of their group members was tasked to commit theft, and later they passed on the valuables to their accomplices to escape from being caught,” the DCP added.

Police seized ornaments, cash ₹15,000, four Aadhar cards, and a PAN card from their possession. “Radha was booked for theft at Kasna police station in 2023. They were booked under section 303 (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further investigation is underway,” the officer added.