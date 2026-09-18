Ganga water supply resumes in Supertech Supernova in Sector 94 Noida

NOIDA: Two days after Supertech Supernova residents in Sector 94 reported receiving foul-smelling, yellowish-black water with worms from their taps, the Noida authority on Thursday said it resumed the Ganga water supply to the society. In a statement, the Noida authority said only 100 of the society’s 582 flats had water connections, which led to supply and pressure-related issues. (HT Archive)

Earlier in June, the Authority also served a notice on the developer, asking it to clear pending dues of ₹64 lakh, officials said.

RP Singh, general manager, Noida authority, said: “The Ganga water supply to Supernova was discontinued two years ago due to unpaid bills. However, the supply has now been restored and the developer has been directed to clear dues.”

Kapil Kumar, a Supernova resident, said the supply has been restored but the water pressure remains low. “We are checking for blockages in the pipeline. The developer and government agencies must address this issue.”

In a statement, the Noida authority said only 100 of the society’s 582 flats had water connections, which led to supply and pressure-related issues. Officials said the Authority has directed the developer to secure water connections for the remaining flats.

Officials said water supply may be disconnected again if dues remain uncleared. Necessary legal action for recovery of the outstanding amount will be initiated, they added.

Meanwhile, Supertechon Thursday sought the Supreme Court-appointed empowered committee’s intervention to resolve the issue.

RK Arora, chairman of Supertech Realtors, saidthe Supernova project has been assigned to the committee, which must ensure safe piped water supply to society residents.

In June 2024, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) directed the initiation of the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) against Supertech for its Supernova project over a petition filed by the Bank of Maharashtra, claiming default of ₹168.04 crore.

Currently, around 350 families live in two completed phases of the project — Nova East and Nova West. A commercial tower called Astralis is ready, while Spira, a mixed-use residential and office building, is under construction, said officials.

The project is spread over 70,002 square metres in Noida’s Sector 94.