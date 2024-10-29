Gautam Budh Nagar: 370 kg sweets, 750 ltr oil seized in food safety checks

NOIDA: Ahead of Diwali festival on Thursday, the Food Safety and Drug Administration officials of Gautam Budh Nagar district have seized at least 370 kg of sweets and 750 litres oil that was found “unfit” for consumption during inspections carried out in parts of Noida and Greater Noida in the last two days alone, officials said on Monday. The inspection drives have been ramped up following directions of Manish Kumar Verma, the district magistrate, to ensure safe and unadulterated food for residents during the days-long festive season. (HT Photo)

Multiple teams of the Gautam Budh Nagar Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) are conducting raids and collecting samples to ensure good quality of sweets, dairy products, and other edible items are available in the market during the festive season.

“Our goal is to ensure that residents have access to pure and safe food during the festive season. Through rigorous inspections and sampling, we aim to uphold food quality standards. Any violations found will lead to strict action to protect public health,” said Sarvesh Mishra, assistant commissioner food (II), Gautam Budh Nagar.

“A total of 14 samples that have been collected over the two days have been sent to laboratories for analysis. Further action will be taken based on the test results. The FSDA assures that similar inspections will continue in the days leading up to Diwali,” the officer added.

In one such raid at Kasna, Greater Noida, a sample of kalakand (sweet) was collected from a facility, and a sample of cottage cheese was obtained from another dairy. The team also seized around 125 kg of contaminated rasgullas from another production facility in Bilaspur and disposed of them.

To be sure, the FSDA takes actions under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, which can include legal proceedings, fines up to ₹5 lakh for minor offenses, and higher in severe cases. Adulterated items are seized, and the responsible party’s business license may be suspended or cancelled.

In serious cases, particularly where public health is at high risk, imprisonment may be enforced. FSDA also issues public notifications for consumer safety and conducts regular inspections to ensure food quality standards are upheld.