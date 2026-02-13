Gautam Budh Nagar: Admin finalises 60 centres for U.P. board exams

GREATER NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar administration has finalised its arrangements across 60 examination centres for the Uttar Pradesh board examinations slated to be held from February 18 to March 12, said officials on Thursday following a review meeting. The meeting attended by administrative and police officials as well as centre superintendents and magistrates, focused on ensuring that the examinations are held in a “in a completely fair, transparent and peaceful manner, free from any malpractice.” (HT Photo)

Directions were issued to complete inspections of all examination centres in advance and address any shortcomings before the exams begin. “Directions have been issued to all deployed personnel to report to duty on time and carry out responsibilities with full accountability,” Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Medha Roopam said in a statement.

Officials said that surveillance and security measures will be strengthened this year, with strong rooms at each centre placed under 24-hour CCTV monitoring.

The DM instructed that cameras installed at examination venues must remain functional throughout the examination period.

The administration, meanwhile, has also been asked to ensure basic facilities for students, including cleanliness, adequate lighting, drinking water, functional washrooms and first-aids at centres.

Police officials apprised the authorities on security deployment and transportation protocols for question papers, which will be delivered to centres under police escort to prevent any breach.

District inspector of schools (DIOS) Rajesh Kumar Singh said 42,917 students of Classes 10 and 12 are expected to appear for the examinations in the district.

He, however, said preparations at all 60 centres had been completed and arrangements were in place for the smooth conduct of the exams.

Magistrates at the sectoral and zonal levels have been assigned to monitor conduct of examinations and ensure compliance with procedures related to custody and opening of question papers, said officials.

The district administration said it will maintain close coordination between civil and police authorities throughout the examination period to avoid disruptions and ensure smooth conduct of the annual exercise.