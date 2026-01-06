Gautam Budh Nagar admin ramps up fight against drug trade

GREATER NOIDA With Gautam Budh Nagar emerging as a high-movement district with inter-state borders, transit hubs and dense urban clusters, the district administration has stepped up coordination among enforcement and social sector departments to curb illegal drug trade and substance abuse, officials said on Monday. District magistrate Medha Roopam has directed officials to intensify action against drug trafficking networks, unauthorised sale of narcotics and misuse of prescription medicines, while also strengthening preventive and rehabilitation measures. (HT Archive)

District magistrate Medha Roopam has directed officials to intensify action against drug trafficking networks, unauthorised sale of narcotics and misuse of prescription medicines, while also strengthening preventive and rehabilitation measures.

Officials said the focus is on tightening surveillance at vulnerable points such as inter-state entry routes, railway stations, bus terminals and public spaces, and improving intelligence-sharing among the police, excise, narcotics control and civil departments.

“Enforcement drives and inspections are being conducted on a regular basis to check illegal sale and movement of intoxicants in the district,” said district excise officer (DEO) Subodh Kumar.

Officials said that during a recent review meeting of the Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD), the district excise department presented an update on enforcement actions undertaken so far, including inspections and targeted drives against the illegal sale of intoxicants.

Officials said the administration is also focusing on curbing the misuse of prescription medicines, which has emerged as a growing concern.

“Special attention is being paid to prescription drug abuse, and coordination with the police and drug control authorities has been strengthened to identify repeat offenders and supply chains,” the DEO said, adding that inspections of medical stores were being intensified.

.