Gautam Budh Nagar: Admin ramps up preparations for Kanwar Yatra

GREATER NOIDA: With the Kanwar Yatra set to begin on Friday, the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration is boosting its ground-level preparations for a safe and incident-free month-long pilgrimage. In a meeting with the temple committee, the DM sought their cooperation in managing crowds and providing services. (HT Photos)

District magistrate (DM) Manish Kumar Verma on Wednesday visited the ancient Nanakeshwar Mahadev temple in Kheda Bhaipur village, Jewar, where a large number of Kanwar pilgrims converge, said officials.

Evaluating status of arrangements, the DM inspected the pilgrimage routes and issued a slew of instructions including a special attention to sanitisation, drinking water, medical assistance, uninterrupted power supply, installation of CCTV cameras, and overall security arrangements.

“Kanwar Yatra is not just a religious event, but also a matter of public safety and civic responsibility. We are committed to ensure all basic amenities are in place before the yatra begins…Concerned officials have been directed to personally monitor cleanliness, lighting, and road conditions on the entire route,” he said.

Reviewing status of road repairs, barricading, lighting along the Kanwar routes, availability of washrooms, and first-aid centres, the DM directed that all these measures must be in place before the yatra begins in the district.

In a meeting with the temple committee, the DM sought their cooperation in managing crowds and providing services.

He also directed officials to ensure that all roads leading to the temple complex and pilgrimage routes must have proper lighting to avoid any untoward incidents.

“Coordination between the administration and temple management is essential... Daily reviews of the arrangements are being conducted and all departments have been assigned specific responsibilities to avoid any last-minute lapses,” the DM added.

The Kanwar Yatra is scheduled to begin on July 11, coinciding with the start of the Shravan month as per Hindu almanac. It will conclude around August 9.

Pilgrims returning from Haridwar usually travel via Meerut, Ghaziabad and Noida and continue via Delhi and Faridabad, towards their destinations in other states.

In Noida, pilgrims will enter through Mayur Vihar, pass by the Shani Temple and Okhla Bird Sanctuary, and exit at Kalindi Kunj, covering a route of approximately 4kms within the city, according to Noida traffic police.