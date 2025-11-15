Gautam Budh Nagar: GPS integration must for mineral transport

GREATER NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration has directed that all vehicles engaged in the transport of minor minerals be equipped with GPS devices and the same be integrated with the transport department for seamless vehicle tracking across Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Friday. Minor minerals like sand, gravel and stones are often over-mined or transported illegally. By equipping transport vehicles with GPS devices and linking it to the government’s Vehicle Tracking System (VTS), officials can track vehicles in real time, prevent illegal movement, stop revenue loss, and ensure only authorised transport happens, officials said. (HT Archive)

Atul Kumar, additional district magistrate (finance and revenue) and senior in-charge officer (mining), said the responsibility for carrying out the integration has been assigned to the Uttar Pradesh Development Systems Corporation Ltd (UPDESCO), and the work order has already been issued.

Kumar said: “Effective 15 November 2025, the department will generate the e-MM-11 form — required for transporting minor minerals — only for the vehicles that are equipped with the AIS-140 GPS device and whose devices have been successfully integrated with the department’s portal. Vehicles that do not have the device or lack integration will not be issued the form, restricting their ability to transport minor minerals in the district”.

For technical support or assistance regarding installation or integration, vehicle owners may contact the district mining department or the executing agency, M/s Margsoft Technologies, on the mobile number provided by the administration: 9717562543.

Officials said the measure is aimed at streamlining monitoring and ensuring better regulation of mineral transportation in line with state directives. The updated requirement is expected to bring increased transparency and real-time tracking of the movement of minor minerals originating from Gautam Budh Nagar.