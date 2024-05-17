Gautam Budh Nagar: Health department gears up to combat dengue

NOIDA: Ahead of the rainy season, the Gautam Budh Nagar health department has started gearing up to combat the deadly disease of dengue. In 2023, over 970 cases of dengue were reported across the district. As many as 468 cases of dengue were reported in 2022 while 2021 saw as many as 637 cases of dengue, as per the health department. (HT Photo)

On Thursday, officials informed about their preparations and shared that as part of this endeavour a new dengue ward has been commenced at the Noida Sector 39 district hospital.

“With May 16 observed at the National Dengue Day, the district hospital authorities commenced preparations to combat the deadly disease of dengue in the district and a facility of six-bed dengue ward has been thrown open to the patients on the first floor of the hospital,” said chief medical superintendent (CMS) (Noida district hospital) Dr Renu Agarwal.

The number of beds will be gradually increased depending upon the cases at the hospital.

“The hospital has in place as many as 500 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) kits and 500 ELISA cards for dengue patients,” the CMS added.

To be sure, the ELISA kit is used as a screening tool by the doctor upon detecting signs or symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, nausea, muscle and joint pain, rash, among others.

ELISA is a common laboratory testing technique that detects and counts certain antibodies, antigens, proteins and hormones in bodily fluid samples. The test is conducted to rule out dengue, informed health department officials.

Dr Agarwal also informed that other necessary directions have been issued to officials concerned and a nodal officer has also been appointed at the dengue ward.

“Besides the setting up of dengue ward, instructions have also been issued to start operating the Random Donor Platelets (RDP) separator machine. It is a device which enables separating the platelets and returning the other portions of the blood to the donor,” the CMS added.

Officials said that the health department is taking adequate preventive measures to tackle dengue, which usually trickle in as soon as the monsoon sets in, with rainwater getting accumulated. This stagnant water provides a breeding ground for the mosquitoes.

