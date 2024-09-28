Gautam Budh Nagar identifies 10 pollution hot spots in Noida, draw up action plan

With winter approaching, the Gautam Budh Nagar administration, with the help of Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB), has ramped up efforts to tackle air pollution in the region and has identified 10 pollution hot spots in the city. Among the newly added locations are Sectors 151-158, Sectors 50-51, and Sectors 140-143, which have all seen a surge in dust pollution owing to ongoing construction activities and traffic bottlenecks. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo (Representative image))

Officials said UPPCB Noida was directed to conduct a comprehensive field survey to identify pollution hot spots. And accordingly, the agency identified 10 hot spots in the Noida region this year, which is an increase of three from the seven such spots identified last year.

Among the newly added locations are Sectors 151-158, Sectors 50-51, and Sectors 140-143, which have all seen a surge in dust pollution owing to ongoing construction activities and traffic bottlenecks, said UPPCB Noida.

Construction activities, road dust, and traffic congestion have been pinpointed as the primary sources of rising particulate matter in Noida, according to UPPCB Noida.

“The identification of hot spots is a crucial first step in mitigating air pollution. We have seen that construction activities and road dust remain the leading contributors of particulate matter every year. The addition of three new hots pots this year reflects the growing challenge we face in controlling pollution,” said Utsav Sharma, regional officer, UPPCB Noida,

Officials said Amity University and Sector 125, both of which have ongoing construction and demolition activities, have also made it to the hot spot list. The campus is home to a continuous ambient air quality monitoring station, which is part of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)’s national air monitoring network.

“The identification and management of these hot spots will be key in Noida’s ongoing battle against air pollution, especially as the winter months approach and pollution levels typically surge,” said Sharma.

The other hot spots are Yamuna Pushta and Pushta Road, Sector 116/115/7X, Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, Dadri Road, Sector 62-Sector 104 stretch. and Sector 62.

According to UPPCB Noida, once the hot spots are identified, the board formulates an action plan based on the findings.

This plan includes regular patrolling by mining department to curb unauthorised mining and interstate transport of building /mining material on Yamuna Pushta Road; regular deployment of mist sprinklers/water tankers by Noida authority in Sector 116/115/7X; issuing traffic advisory for traffic hot spots, regulating traffic with the help of additional manpower and civil defence on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway; and transporting C&D waste from construction sites to waste processing plant, among other directions.

Additionally, a letter has also been sent to the Noida authority, urging it to repair damaged roads under its jurisdiction.

Roads in disrepair contribute significantly to particulate matter pollution, particularly PM10 and PM2.5, which are major pollutants during the cold months, said district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma.

In line with the revised graded response action plan (Grap) issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on September 17, the district administration, on September 19, had issued strict directives to 31 departments and stakeholders for stringent implementation of the action points under various stages of Grap.

“We are facing a critical period in the fight against air pollution. Every department has the responsibility to ensure compliance with the directives to mitigate the adverse impact of pollution, especially as the winter months approach. Our collective efforts are crucial in safeguarding public health,” Verma said.