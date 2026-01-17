Gautam Budh Nagar launches booth-level drives for voter enrolment, roll verification

The Gautam Budh Nagar administration has announced a series of booth-level activities over the next two weeks to facilitate enrolment of eligible voters and verification of draft electoral rolls, district administration officials said on Friday. BLOs have been directed to inform voters in advance to ensure participation, officials said. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

This is a part of the ongoing Special Summary Revision (SSR) of Electoral Rolls–2026, they added.

Officials said the revision exercise is being conducted with January 1, 2026 fixed as the qualifying date, and that the draft voter lists, published on January 6, will remain open for public inspection and submission of claims or objections till February 6.

Four special booth-level campaigns on January 17, 18, 31 and February 1 have been scheduled across all assembly constituencies in the district.

The campaigns on January 17, 31 and February 1 will primarily focus on receiving applications related to voter enrolment, deletion or correction. On January 18, a district-wide public verification will take place during which booth level officers (BLOs) will read out the draft electoral rolls at polling stations, officials said.

Additional district election officer and ADM (finance/revenue) Atul Kumar said, “On January 18, all polling stations will remain open from 10am to 4pm. The objective is to allow electors to verify their details and identify any errors or omissions so that necessary corrections can be made,” he said.

On all notified campaign days, BLOs will be present at their respective polling stations between 10:30am and 4:30pm to accept applications. Forms related to various services will be made available at booths, added officials.

Eligible citizens who have turned 18 on or before January 1, 2026, including first-time voters, women and those whose names may have been left out earlier, can apply by submitting the prescribed forms along with documents such as proof of age, address, photograph and declaration.

Officials said applications can also be submitted at voter registration centres at tehsil offices or at the offices of the electoral registration officer and district election officer.

“All schools and other buildings where polling stations are located will remain open on January 18,” Kumar said, adding that electoral registration officers, assistant registration officers and supervisors will conduct field visits to monitor the process.

The administration has urged voters to verify their details during the revision period rather than wait until election time, noting that the draft electoral rolls will be finalised only after disposal of claims and objections received till February 6.