Gautam Budh Nagar: Month-long road safety drive launched

Gautam Budh Nagar on Thursday rolled out a month-long road safety awareness and enforcement drive as part of the National Road Safety Month 2026, with authorities reiterating their push to reduce fatalities and curb traffic violations across the district. The campaign, which will run till January 31, was formally flagged off with the launch of “awareness vehicles,” officials said . (HT Photos)

The campaign, which will run till January 31, was formally flagged off with the launch of “awareness vehicles,” officials said. The vehicles will travel across urban and rural pockets, spreading messages on helmet use, seat belts, speed limits and drunk driving.

Officials said the initiative combines enforcement with sustained public outreach.

District panchayat chairperson Amit Chaudhary, who inaugurated the campaign, noted traffic rules should be seen as a life-saving necessity rather than a means to avoid penalties. Stressing the importance of helmets and seat belts, he backed strict action against overspeeding and driving under the influence.

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Praveen Ranjan Singh said the district administration and police were jointly working towards the goal of making Gautam Budh Nagar a “zero-fatality district”.

“We are increasing surveillance on major corridors and accident-prone stretches. Overspeeding and drunken driving remain key focus areas,” he said, adding that enforcement would continue alongside awareness efforts.

Transport department officials said that several national schemes linked to road safety would be highlighted during the month. “Among the national schemes will be the ‘Veer’ scheme for immediate assistance to accident victims, cashless treatment for the injured, and compensation provisions under the hit-and-run framework. The idea is to ensure timely help and reduce avoidable deaths after accidents,” said assistant regional transport officer (enforcement) Udit Narayan Pandey.

Officials said awareness activities would be conducted at public places, transport hubs and high-traffic zones, while promotional vehicles would disseminate safety messages through posters and public pledges. Residents were urged to follow basic safety norms, including wearing helmets and seat belts, adhering to speed limits and avoiding alcohol while driving, officials said.