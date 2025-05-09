Gautam Budh Nagar police rescues 668 children from child labour

The Gautam Budh Nagar Police has rescued 668 children from child labour at hotels, roadside eateries, and other places in the district between January 1, 2023, and April 30, 2025, and reunited them with their families, officials said on Thursday. Police said rescued children’s families were also warned about the legal consequences of involving minors in labour in the future and regular counselling sessions are conducted for both the children and their parents. (Representational image)

“On November 11, 2024, a minor girl was rescued from a flat in a residential society in Sector 142, where she was being forced into domestic work. We registered a case against the flat owner and his wife and initiated legal proceedings,” a spokesperson for the Noida police said in a statement on Wednesday.

Police said they collaborated with several organisations to provide rehabilitation services, education, and support to the rescued children. “Their families were also warned about the legal consequences of involving minors in labour in the future. Regular counselling sessions are conducted for both the children and their parents,” the statement said.