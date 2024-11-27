Menu Explore
Gautam Budh Nagar records 583 dengue, 113 malaria cases till Nov 2024

ByMaria Khan, Noida
Nov 27, 2024 08:02 AM IST

The decline in dengue cases this year compared to previous years can be attributed to heightened public awareness and proactive measures

Greater Budh Nagar authorities said that they have recorded 583 cases of dengue from January to date, calling it a decline in the number of infections. The district also reported 113 malaria cases in the same time period.

The rise in malaria cases could be due to inadequate drainage during monsoon and an increase in rural exposure, said an official. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
(Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“The decline in dengue cases this year compared to previous years can be attributed to heightened public awareness and proactive measures,” said Shruti Verma, district malaria officer (DMO). She noted that urban villages like Morna, Barola, and Nithari remain dengue hotspots, but high-rise societies in Greater Noida West, which previously reported high caseloads, have seen only a few cases this year.

“Unlike previous years, we haven’t seen significant caseloads from Greater Noida West this time. Most cases are now concentrated in urban villages where sanitation remains a challenge,” Verma added.

However, dengue continues to persist, with 3–4 new cases reported daily, officials said. Meanwhile, no new malaria cases have been reported in the past month, despite the yearly total increasing significantly from 44 in 2023.

“Malaria is transmitted by Anopheles mosquitoes, which thrive in stagnant water bodies. Dengue, on the other hand, is spread by Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, which breed in clean water around human habitations. The rise in malaria cases could be due to inadequate drainage during monsoon and an increase in rural exposure. Whereas, proactive urban anti-larval measures and awareness campaigns targeting dengue helped curb outbreaks,” Verma added.

