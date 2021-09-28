Gautam Budh Nagar reports 45 new cases of malaria in Sept, tally reaches 68

Cases of mosquito-borne diseases in Gautam Budh Nagar are on the rise with the district reporting 45 fresh cases of malaria in September, taking the cumulative tally to 68, and experts anticipating a further rise in vector-borne diseases in the coming months.

According to official data available with the district health department, 45 of the 6,989 samples collected in September so far have tested positive for malaria. Since January, 41,449 samples have been tested for malaria. While 13 cases have been reported in August, eight cases have come to the fore in July and two in June, said officials.

Last year, 12 cases of malaria were reported in September and total 17 cases were reported between January and September. Total 51,350 samples were tested for malaria in 2020, of which 27 samples tested positive.

Data shows that in 2018, GB Nagar tested 63,419 samples and reported 427 malaria cases for the whole year. In 2019, total 73,568 samples were tested for malaria, of which 424 tested positive for the disease.

Officials said the transmission period of diseases caused by mosquitoes, such as dengue and malaria, is between July and November.

“This season provides a conducive atmosphere, with the average temperature hovering around 25°C and the humidity above 60%, for the mosquitoes to breed, which in turn facilitates the transmission of dengue and malaria. The cases reported so far this year are not confined to one particular area and is spread across the district,” said Rajesh Sharma, district malaria officer, GB Nagar.

According to doctors, symptoms of malaria include fever with chills and discomfort, general discomfort, abdominal pain, cough and in severe cases, may lead to nausea, vomiting and headache.

“The preventive measures to keep one safe from malaria are to keep the body covered and use mosquito repellents and not let stagnant water accumulate near residential areas. The incubation period of malaria is 1-2 weeks, after one is bitten by the female Anopheles mosquito, that causes the disease,” said Dr N K Sharma, president of Indian Medical Association (Noida).

Meanwhile, two new dengue cases were reported in GB Nagar between September 24 and 26. “There have been 39 dengue cases in the district so far. In last two years, there has been substantial decrease in number of dengue cases. In 2018, 145 dengue cases were reported followed by 82 in 2019 and 35 last year,” said Sharma.

Medical experts said chances of increase in vector-borne diseases in the coming months are high.

“As seasons are changing, mosquitoes will breed more and cases of malaria and dengue may rise. People should consult a doctor as soon as they get symptoms and get tested and treated,” said Dr N K Sharma.