Gautam Budh Nagar to host weeklong events to gear up for Int’l Yoga Day

GREATER NOIDA Gautam Budh Nagar will observe 11th International Day of Yoga on June 21 and a district-wide Yoga Week between June 15 and 20 in compliance with the ministry of AYUSH guidelines, district officials said. The main International Yoga Day celebration on June 21 will be held from 6am to 8am at various locations including parks and public grounds across the district. (HT archives)

District magistrate Manish Kumar Verma on Thursday chaired a preparatory meeting at the collectorate, instructing concerned officials to ensure all arrangements are in place through inter-departmental coordination.

Students, NCC and NSS cadets, and NGO and yoga institute volunteers, entrepreneurs, and residents will participate in daily morning yoga sessions, officials said.

“We should aim for mass participation and a spirit of teamwork. Yoga sessions will be organised in schools, colleges, panchayats, block and tehsil headquarters, and public parks. Daily sessions during Yoga Week should follow the common yoga protocol under trained instructors,” the DM said.

The main International Yoga Day celebration on June 21 will be held from 6am to 8am at various locations including parks and public grounds across the district—right from panchayat levels to block, tehsil, and district headquarters. Trained yoga instructors will supervise the sessions, officials said.

Special emphasis has been laid on organising yoga activities at culturally significant locations and scenic sites near rivers like Yamuna and Hindon, as well as lakes, ponds, and Amrit Sarovars.

The DM also encouraged incorporating a “Harit Yoga” initiative, wherein participants will plant a tree alongside performing yoga to promote environmental consciousness.

“Special sites like the Yamuna and Hindon riverbanks, historical locations, and scenic ponds and lakes must be prioritised for hosting sessions, keeping tourism promotion in mind. The concept of Harit Yoga should be highlighted—alongside yoga practice, every participant must plant at least one sapling, combining wellness with environmental responsibility,” the DM added.

The DM also proposed identifying two parks in the district to be developed as dedicated “Yoga Parks” for year-round activities. He suggested building lasting infrastructure to carry forward the legacy of the International Day of Yoga. Besides, to engage youth, officials have been asked to organise national and international social media-based yoga competitions and encourage participants to share their progress online.

The participants in the meeting included officials from ayurvedic and unani department, education department, senior yoga instructors, among others.