Gautam Budh Nagar to roll out health camps for workers across factories, sites

GREATER NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar administration has asked private hospitals to partner with the health department to organise medical camps and expand outreach services for industrial and construction workers across the district, officials said on Saturday. According to officials, the district has a large concentration of manufacturing units that employ lakhs of workers (HT)

The directives were issued after district magistrate Medha Roopam reviewed healthcare access for labourers at a meeting on Saturday.

According to officials, the district has a large concentration of manufacturing units that employ lakhs of workers, many of whom have limited access to formal healthcare.

Roopam asked private hospitals to utilise their corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds to organise regular medical camps in industrial areas and ensure special arrangements for women workers. She added that coordinated efforts between the health department and private hospitals were essential.

According to officials, the camps will include screenings for eye ailments and serious conditions such as breast and cervical cancers, and extend services to workers’ families as well. Authorities also plan to deploy mobile medical vans and set up mini outpatient departments (OPDs) in labour-dense areas, they added.

“There should be facilities for eye check-ups, distribution of spectacles and treatment of conditions such as cataract through these camps,” the DM noted.

“Instructions have also been issued to ensure adequate availability of doctors, medicines and equipment at government facilities, including district hospitals, community health centres, primary health centres and the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS),” the DM said.

Officials said the implementation would begin once the hospitals submit micro-plans and coordination mechanisms are finalised.

The district administration also emphasised the need to extend similar services to construction workers through periodic health check-ups and mobile units.

In addition, the administration is working on expanding the network of hospitals empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat scheme to improve access to affordable treatment for workers and their families.