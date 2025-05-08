Gautam Budh Nagar: Volunteers to get disaster response training

Noida: To develop a community-led disaster resilience, a group of 100 volunteers from Gautam Budh Nagar will undergo a 12-day residential training that is designed to prepare interested youth into capable first responders in their local areas during any calamity or disaster. In total, 4,800 “Aapda Mitras” will be trained in two phases across 48 districts of the state. Each district has nominated 100 participants, officials said. (HT Photo)

At the Collectorate premises in Surajpur, Greater Noida, district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma on Wednesday flagged off the volunteers who will undergo training under the “Aapda Mitra” scheme, a central government initiative launched by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to train community volunteers as first responders during natural and man-made disasters.

“Preparedness at the community level is the backbone of effective disaster response. The Aapda Mitra initiative empowers our youth to act swiftly and responsibly in times of crisis. I congratulate all the selected volunteers and hope they serve as inspiring role models in their communities,” the DM said.

To be held in Lucknow from May 8 to 20, the training is part of a state-wide programme led by the Uttar Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (UPSDMA), in accordance with standards laid out by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), New Delhi.

The volunteers include enthusiastic youth from the NCC (national cadets corps), Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD), and local community groups like Mangal Dal, all selected to act as first responders during natural or man-made disasters, officials added.

The programme is being executed locally under the coordination of Omkar Chaturvedi, a district disaster management specialist, who said the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) will provide hands-on training in essential emergency response skills, including swimming, rescue techniques, first aid, CPR (a life-saving emergency procedure), and more.

“The initiative aims to build a strong network of community-level responders who can immediately step in to help during any disaster. The training will equip them not only with life-saving skills but also with a sense of responsibility toward their communities. From life-saving techniques like CPR and first aid to rescue operations and swimming, the Aapda Mitras will be fully equipped to respond to emergencies in their local areas,” he added.

All selected Aapda Mitras will receive a certificate and official identity card upon successful completion of the training, a government-issued Emergency Responder Kit, an insurance policy for safety during deployment, full arrangements for travel, lodging, meals, and training materials, all facilitated by SDRF Lucknow, officials said.