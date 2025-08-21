GB Nagar: Admin asks depts to be on high alert for rains, flooding

The Gautam Budh Nagar administration has asked all departments to remain on high alert, ensuring that adequate measures are in place to deal with any potential flooding, officials said on Wednesday in view of the monsoon showers expected to intensify in coming days in the region. Authorities have also been told to keep a close watch on river water levels and issue timely alerts to residents of vulnerable villages.

District magistrate Medha Roopam has directed officials to keep flood control posts active, deploy sufficient staff on duty, and ensure availability of essential equipment. Authorities have also been told to keep a close watch on river water levels and issue timely alerts to residents of vulnerable villages.

“Flood posts must remain functional round the clock and residents of low-lying areas should be regularly updated about the water situation,” the DM said, adding that departments must maintain coordination to avoid delays in response.

“Drains, culverts and vulnerable stretches should be monitored, while pumps and other essential equipment must be kept ready for immediate use”, the DM added.

The irrigation department has been tasked with monitoring rivers and informing the administration about any rise in water levels. Officials have also been asked to chalk out contingency plans for cattle shelters located in flood-prone zones to rescue the livestock and relocate them swiftly if required.

Irrigation department officials said the situation is under control, with no indication of flooding so far.

Executive engineer BK Singh said the water discharge of Yamuna at the Okhla barrage was recorded at 79,000 cusecs on Wednesday, down from 91,000 cusecs a day earlier, while the Hindon barrage discharge has remained stable at around 2,000 cusecs.

“The danger level for the Okhla barrage is 200.006 metres, and for the Hindon barrage it is 205.080 metres, both of which are currently well within safe limits. The water discharge at Okhla is expected to gradually decrease in the coming days, while levels at the Hindon barrage are likely to remain steady,” Singh added.

The DM has directed the concerned departments to prepare relief strategies in advance, officials said, adding that the preparations include stockpiling rescue equipment, identifying vulnerable areas, and keeping rescue teams on standby for immediate support to residents.

To be sure, flood-prone areas in Gautam Budh Nagar include Sector 124, 125, Nagla Vajidpur, Asgarpur, Makanpur Khadar, Makanpur Bangar, Latifpur, Atta Fatehpur, and Navrangpura in Dadri; Sikandarpur, Belakala, Belakhurd, Chak Mangrauli, Basantpur in Sadar; and Govindgarh, Shamshamnagar, Jewar Khadar, Bhagwantpur, Sirsa, Aliyabad among others in Jewar.

On Wednesday, the minimum and maximum temperature of Gautam Budh Nagar was recorded as 27 degrees Celsius (°C) and 35°C, respectively. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the district is likely to witness intermittent rain spells over the next one week. From August 21 to 26, the sky will remain partly cloudy with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers expected on most days.

The intensity of rainfall may increase towards the end of the week, with August 27 and 28 predicted to have generally cloudy skies accompanied by the possibility of more widespread rain and thunder showers.

While no heavy downpour warning has been issued, officials said that even moderate but continuous rainfall could lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas and affect traffic movement.

