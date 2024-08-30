GB Nagar admin orders immediate registry of flats, builders to face action for stamp duty evasion

The Gautam Budh Nagar administration on Thursday directed builders to immediately register flats sold to buyers, in the wake of numerous complaints from flat buyers that they are yet to get their homes registered in their names, despite having paid the full cost of the unit to the builder. Gautam Budh Nagar administration held a meeting with builders and flat buyers on Thursday, to hear their grievances and find solution to the problems affecting the sector. (HT Photo)

In a meeting with builders, flat buyers on Thursday, district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma, expressed concerns over the issue and instructed builders to obtain occupancy certificates (OCs) from the authorities and register flats in the name of buyers without delay .

“We are committed to ensuring that flat buyers in the district do not face any harassment or exploitation at the hands of builders. We will take stern action against builders who fail to register flats and obtain occupancy certificates,” said Verma.

“Our goal is to provide relief to flat buyers and promote transparency and accountability in the real estate sector,” he said.

Among the builders with maximum complaints against them are Paras Tierea, Sector 137, Pan Oasis Sector 70, Lotus Boulevards, Mahagun India Pvt. Ltd, Greater Noida, Migsun Green Mansion Greater Noida, and La Residentia Greater Noida.

These builders have been directed to expeditiously resolve the issues faced by allottees and instructed to take immediate action to address their problems, district officials informed.

Additionally, the DM instructed the stamps and registration department to take action against builders who had given possession of flats without registering them, resulting in significant losses to the state exchequer. He directed officials to conduct a drive to identify such cases and take stern action against erring builders.

“We have zero tolerance for unauthorised practices that result in revenue losses to the state. The stamps and registration department has been instructed to launch a rigorous drive to identify and act against builders who have given possession of flats without registration,” the DM said.