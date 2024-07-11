 GB Nagar district hospital secures top spot in central govt’s e-pharmacy initiative - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jul 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
GB Nagar district hospital secures top spot in central govt’s e-pharmacy initiative

ByHT Correspondent, Noida
Jul 11, 2024 06:08 AM IST

Hospital officials said this accomplishment highlights the hospital's role in advancing the goals of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, which aims to create an integrated digital health infrastructure across India

The Gautam Budh Nagar district combined hospital has achieved the top rank in e-pharmacy, scan and discharge and e-OPD and lab report by e-message under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, officials aware of the development said on Wednesday.

The hospital achieved the top rank in e-pharmacy, scan and discharge, e-OPD, and lab report by e-message under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, hospital administration officials said. (HT Archive)
The hospital achieved the top rank in e-pharmacy, scan and discharge, e-OPD, and lab report by e-message under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, hospital administration officials said. (HT Archive)

This recognition is attributed to its efficient implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) based scan and share system, which facilitates quick and seamless generation of tokens and expedites necessary health-care facilities for patients, officials said.

The hospital’s commitment to leveraging digital tools has significantly improved patient care, making it a model institution for other healthcare facilities aiming to adopt digital health solutions. Hospital officials said this accomplishment highlights the hospital’s role in advancing the goals of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, which aims to create an integrated digital health infrastructure across India.

“It is a moment of great honour for us, that work at our hospital is being acknowledged and applauded at the national level. We are extremely proud and grateful that we have achieved the number one position , consistently, in the state of Uttar Pradesh and also in the whole country. We had worked hard, but, we were not expecting the results to be so good. It is a great win for us and we will try to strive to maintain our position,” chief medical superintendent Renu Agrawal said.

“Apart from this, our hospital has a fully functional intensive care unit and we are regularly admitting and treating patients on invasive ventilation as well. It is a big achievement for us , as this facility is yet to be available at many bigger division level hospitals,” she said.

Follow Us On