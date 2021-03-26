GB Nagar police extern 11 criminals out of district

NOIDA: Ahead of the upcoming panchayat polls, the Gautam Budh Nagar police have expelled as many as 11 alleged criminals from the district for six months under the Goondas Act. Of 11 expelled criminals, three were involved in crimes against women, two in illegal mining and one in extortion, senior police officials said.

The GB Nagar commissioner of police, Alok Singh, said it appeared that these 11 criminals are either the members of some gang or kingpins of such gangs. “On the basis of different evidences against them, they have been found habitually committing a criminal offence or attempting to commit it. Due to their repeated involvement in heinous crimes, they have been expelled from the territories of GB Nagar district, as per the provisions under various sections of the Uttar Pradesh Control of Goondas Act, 1970, which is meant for establishing peace and security in society,” he said.

The district police chief further said that most of these 11 criminals were involved in cases of sexual violence, illegal mining, smuggling of narcotic substances and extortion. “Despite their repeated involvement in criminal activities, no witness could turn up for any statement against these persons fearing for their own lives or properties,” Singh said.

He also said that all these criminals have been externed with immediate effect from March 23.

The panchayat polls are slated to be held in May across the state.