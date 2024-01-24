GB Nagar releases revised voter rolls, 1.83 million to vote in LS elections

The Gautam Budh Nagar administration on Tuesday released the revised electoral rolls for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls 2024, and according to the list, there are 1.83 million voters in the district -- 761,000 in Noida, 704,000 in Dadri and 367,000 in Jewar constituency. DM Manish Kumar Verma (above) informed that efforts were being made to spread voting awareness among public through special mobile demonstration vehicles, which will be deployed in the district from January 25. (HT Photot)

District officials said 151,071 new voters have been added to the list. The revised voters’ list has been displayed at all polling booths across the district, said officials.

According to officials, a total of 154,876 applications for new voter ID registration were received from Noida, Dadri and Jewar parliamentary constituencies of the district, from October 2023 till January 14, 2024, of which,151,071 have been accepted by the district administration.

Of the total applications received, as many as 24,223 applicants are in 18-19 years age group, said officials.

Officials informed that efforts were being made to spread voting awareness among public through special mobile demonstration vehicles, which will be deployed in the district from January 25.

Applications with regards to making changes in names, deleting names, among others, were also received. A total of 75,823 applications for omitting names were received of which, 74,100 were taken into consideration. A total of 55,373 applications, for changing names were received of which, 53,441 were accepted, said officials.

Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate, Manish Kumar Verma said, “We have received as many as 154,876 applications for new voter ID registration and of these, 151,071 have been found to be valid and were accepted. The IDs are under process and these will soon be dispatched.”

“During revision, the names of electors detected under photo similar entries, demographically similar entries, shifted, dead, and absentee, were deleted,” said Verma.

“Under Noida constituency, as many as 39 polling stations incorporating 35 polling booths have been developed; and as many as 37 polling stations incorporating 69 polling booths have been set up in Dadri. In Jewar constituency, a single polling centre with three polling booths has been established,” said additional district magistrate (finance & revenue) Atul Kumar.

Officials also said in order to get information or to report any issue with regards to voting list, voter IDs, etc, residents may reach out to the district contact centre/control room on the toll-free number 1950.

Also, five EVM [electronic voting machines] demonstration centres have been set up at the DM’s office, chief development officer (CDO) office and tehsil level and these will be displayed with the help of mobile demonstration vans (MDV) for creating awareness among voters, they said.

People who have been left out of the list may get themselves enrolled in the voting list, when the process reopens on January 24.

Notably, of the 1.54 million voters, only 62.7% voters exercised their franchise in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.