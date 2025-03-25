Menu Explore
GB Nagar: Administration impounds 343 vehicles for overloading; raises 2.08 cr as fines

ByMaria Khan
Mar 25, 2025 07:00 AM IST

The operation, jointly carried out by transport and mining departments, focussed on vehicles carrying construction materials like stone chips, gravel, and sand from Rajasthan and Haryana into the district

GREATER NOIDA: As part of its ongoing crackdown on overloaded and illegally operated transport vehicles, the Gautam Budh Nagar administration has acted against 442 vehicles in the last three months, impounding 343 of them and collecting a total fine of 2.08 crore, officials said on Monday.

The inspections discovered multiple infractions, including overloaded transportation of construction materials, unclear vehicle registration numbers, failure to cover construction materials with tarpaulin, lack of reflective signage for night visibility, expired fitness certificates and permits, and non-payment of road tax. (HT Photos)
The inspections discovered multiple infractions, including overloaded transportation of construction materials, unclear vehicle registration numbers, failure to cover construction materials with tarpaulin, lack of reflective signage for night visibility, expired fitness certificates and permits, and non-payment of road tax.

The operation, jointly carried out by transport and mining departments, focussed on vehicles carrying construction materials like stone chips, gravel, and sand from Rajasthan and Haryana into the district.

The enforcement drive was carried out in multiple phases across key checkpoints, including EcoTech-1, DND Kalindi Kunj, Char Murti, Sirsa Cut, Bisrakh, Badalpur, and Knowledge Park, said assistant regional transport officer (ARTO) (enforcement) Udit Narayan.

The inspections discovered multiple infractions, including overloaded transportation of construction materials, unclear vehicle registration numbers, failure to cover construction materials with tarpaulin, lack of reflective signage for night visibility, expired fitness certificates and permits, and non-payment of road tax.

“Overloading affects vehicle balance, increases the risk of accidents, damages road infrastructure, reduces vehicle lifespan, and worsens pollution levels,” said the ARTO.

Officials have warned vehicle owners to desist from engaging in overloading, highlighting that driving licenses and permits of offenders are being recommended for suspension.

The ARTO reaffirmed that the strict enforcement will continue following the directions of district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma to ensure compliance with transportation regulations.

