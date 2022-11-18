GB Nagar records 251 dengue cases; health dept identifies high-risk areas

Noida: The dengue tally in Gautam Budh Nagar district has touched 251 this year, with eight new cases reported on Friday, officials said. Health department officials further informed that 151 notices have been served to various residential and commercial locations this month for harbouring mosquito-breeding spots.

According to the district malaria officer, Rajesh Sharma, a total of 3,973 tests have been conducted this year to check samples for dengue of which 251 have been reported positive. At present, dengue testing by the district health department is being done in the District Hospital, Post Graduate Institute of Child Health and the Government Institute of Medical Sciences in Greater Noida, he added.

Gautam Budh Nagar district recorded 667 dengue cases along with two deaths last year.

“On Wednesday, the dengue case tally breached the 200-mark. However, there are no fatalities yet. A total of 12 patients are being treated in hospitals, while the rest of the patients are undergoing treatment at home. None of the cases are critical as per the records of the health department,” Sharma said.

Sharma added that the health department has served 151 notices across the district for breeding of mosquitoes in the past three months. Officials said that a penalty of ₹100 for every breeding spot will be imposed on small houses and ₹500 on large residential areas. A penalty of ₹1,000 for every breeding spot will be imposed on small offices and ₹5,000 for larger commercial establishments and offices.

“Warning notices have already been served and we will soon impose fines,” Sharma said.

The health department has also identified clusters or high-risk areas from where most cases have been reported. These include Sadarpur, Barola, Nithari, Sector 49, 22, 58, 44 and Dujana village.

Meanwhile, intensive fogging drives and awareness campaigns are being carried across the district with special focus on the identified clusters.

“A total of 365 teams of officials under various authorities have been constituted to conduct preventive action against the spread of dengue in the district. Regular fogging is being carried out in coordination with the authorities, nagar panchayats and the district health department. Apart from this, awareness campaigns are also being carried out to educate people about dengue prevention,” Sharma added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON