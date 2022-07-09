GDA panel nod for ropeway plan to link Metro stations in Ghaziabad
A committee constituted by the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has given the go-ahead for the ropeway project route that will link Mohan Nagar and Vaishali Metro stations, authority officials said on Friday.
Officials said that they have also proposed another ropeway route, linking Sahibabad to Sector 62 in Noida, instead of the earlier proposed Vaishali to Sector 62 route.
The ropeway project in Ghaziabad has been chalked out as an alternate to the Metro rail network due to the cost factor. Earlier in January 2020, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) submitted a detailed project report to the GDA, which estimated that ₹1,517 crore would be needed to link Sector 62 and Mohan Nagar Metro stations and ₹1,808.22 crore for linking Vaishali and Mohan Nagar Metro stations.
In its previous board meeting held on April 30, a decision was taken up to form a committee in order to find out the feasibility for the Mohan Nagar to Vaishali ropeway route.
“The committee held a meeting on Thursday and gave the go-ahead for the ropeway link. The ropeway link for Mohan Nagar and Vaishali will be taken up first and its detailed project report has already been prepared. Apart from this, there is also a proposal to link Sahibabad (one of the stations on the Mohan Nagar to Vaishali ropeway link) to Sector 62 through a ropeway. Previously, there was a proposal to link Vaishali to Sector 62 but it will not happen now as there are many high-rises and residential areas on the proposed route,” said Rakesh Kumar Gupta, GDA chief engineer.
Gupta said that the ropeway project will be taken up by National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML), a 100% owned special purpose vehicle (SPV) of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).
“The first ropeway link will be from Mohan Nagar to Vaishali and thereafter the Sahibabad link may be taken up either simultaneously or as second priority. Thereafter, the third priority will be to link river Hindon Metro station to Raj Nagar Extension and finally the New Bus Adda Metro station to Ghaziabad railway station will be taken up,” Gupta added.
Officials familiar with the development cite different reasons such as paucity of funds with the authority and lack of funding from the Uttar Pradesh government, besides high per kilometre cost of Metro, as reasons for opting for the ropeway project.
The estimated cost of the Mohan Nagar to Vaishali ropeway link is pegged at ₹450 crore, officials said.
However, there has already been a lot of opposition from residents and residents’ associations for the ropeway project.
“We met the district administration and GDA officials and they told us that there are funding issues for the Metro. We have requested them to rope in some specialised agency to find out what people want. We have also said that we are ready to wait for a couple of more years for Metro and in the meantime the authorities should arrange for funding. So, they should consider our demand and halt the ropeway project,” said UB Garg, president of Varishth Nagrik Samaj, Vasundhara, an association of residents and senior citizens.
“We have also opposed the project for a long time and now we will try to meet state administration officials in Lucknow and tell them that residents are opposed to the project and want Metro,” said Sanjay Singh, councillor from Shipra Sun City, Indirapuram.
GDA board member Himanshu Mittal said that the ropeway project does not involve heavy investment.
“The authority will simply have to part with land for the ropeway project and it will be funded by the executing agency,” Mittal added.
-
Significant increase in area classified as high, very high, severely drought-prone in Marathwada: Study
Decreasing rain during the monsoon – seen as a result of climate change – is sounding a warning bell for Latur district in Maharashtra. A recent study has revealed that both before and after the monsoon, there has been a significant increase in the area classified as high, very high, or severely drought-prone in the Marathwada region of the state.
-
44% rain deficit in Pune city so far, says IMD
Pune city still has a deficit of 82.8 mm. Pune city has reported a 44.38 per cent rain deficit between June 1 till July 8. On Friday, till 5:30 pm Shivajinagar reported 3.1 millimetres, Pashan reported 4 mm, Lohegaon reported 1.2 mm, Chinchwad reported 1.5 mm, Lavale reported 5 mm and Magarpatta reported 2.5 mm rainfall. For July, the Pune district has reported 96 per cent excess rainfall.
-
Temghar dam repairs await state funds
According to a state irrigation department official, even as 40 per cent works related to leakage control is yet to be completed, the Temghar dam is able to hold water to its full storage capacity of 3.7 TMC (thousand million cubic feet). The Maharashtra government had sanctioned Rs95 crore for the dam repairs in 2017.
-
CM Bhagwant Mann to set up temporary advisory committee
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann has decided to set up a temporary committee to advise the state government on matters of public importance pertaining to public administration. Proposed panel draws flak from Congress The temporary advisory committee being set up by the chief minister to advise the state government drew flak from Congress on Friday. Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, in a statement here asked the state government to specify and spell out the motive and purpose behind this committee.
-
In Prayagraj, pair of rams from Delhi attracting attention
With Eid-ul-Azha round the corner, people are busy purchasing animals for sacrifice. Among them, a pair of rams bought by a resident of Rasulpur area of Kareli, have become the talk of the town these days. These rams with curved horns and white hide are a major attraction as people flock to see them at Gayasuddin aka Raju's residence who bought them all the way from Delhi.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics