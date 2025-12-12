GDA sets 5 month deadline for Madhuban Bapudham rail overbridge

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has extended the date for the completion of the Madhuban Bapudham rail-overbridge (ROB) for another five months after the agencies working on the project said they needed more time, officials said Thursday. According to GDA officials, the ROB, which spans about 751m, is being built at a cost of ₹ 90 crore and is fully funded by the authority. (HT Archive)

The decision was made during the Authority’s review meeting held on Tuesday with the officials of railways and the UP State Bridge Corporation Limited (UPSBCL).

“During the meeting held at the GDA headquarters, the UPSBCL conveyed that they require one more month to complete their pending work, while the railways, in a communication, gave a timeline of five months. So, it is expected that the ROB will be complete in the next 5-6 months,” said Rudresh Shukla, media coordinator of the GDA. The bridge has been under construction since 2020.

The four-lane ROB is being built over the Ghaziabad-Meerut railway section and, once completed, will connect the traffic from the Hapur Road to the Delhi-Meerut Road.

According to GDA officials, the ROB, which spans about 751m, is being built at a cost of ₹90 crore and is fully funded by the authority.

While the railways is working on 40m on the top portion of the bridge (above the railway tracks), the rest is being carried out by the UPSBCL. Officials said that a four-lane underpass is also integral to the project, and meant for light vehicles.

GDA’s media coordinator said that design changes and fund availability, as well as operational delays delayed the completion of the project.

The initial completion time of the project was two years, officials added.

Once completed, the ROB will act as a bypass for commuters travelling between the Hapur and Delhi Meerut Roads. Currently, GDA officials said, commuters have to travel an extra 14 km if they travel from Hapur Road to the Delhi-Meerut Road.

Localities like the Madhuban Bapudham township, Govindpuram, Swarn Jayanti Puram, Sadarpur, and others, located near to the ROB site, will also get access to the Delhi Meerut Road.