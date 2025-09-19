GDA to widen 2 zonal plan roads in Raj Nagar Extension

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has planned to widen two 45-metre roads that connect starting point of the 10.3km Hindon elevated road to Raj Nagar Extension, officials said on Thursday. Officials said that the authority would need about 105,000 sqm of land for increasing the width of the Outer Ring Road, while about 30,000sqm of land will be required for widening the Bandha Road. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The project will ease traffic conditions and will also comply with the zonal plan for Raj Nagar Extension (RNE), they added.

Both the roads were widened to 45-metres as per the then prevailing circulation plan, and need to be widened to 60-metres each as per the zonal plan prepared for RNE in 2017, officials said.

The officials said that the first road under the plan is the outer Ring Road, which starts from near the City Forest area and goes for about seven kilometres to connect to the proposed Northern Peripheral Road (NPR).

“The second road to be widened is the two-kilometre stretch of the Bandha Road (constructed on the embankment near Hindon river). Both these roads are 45 metres at present and will be widened to 60 metres under a project,” said Rudresh Shukla, media coordinator of GDA.

The Bandha Road connects commuters from the starting point of the 10.3km Hindon elevated road and goes further up to the Delhi Meerut Road, which passes right through the RNE.

Officials said that the authority would need about 105,000 sqm of land for increasing the width of the Outer Ring Road, while about 30,000sqm of land will be required for widening the Bandha Road.

“A total station survey for the two roads is being carried out, and it will be finalised in the next two weeks,” Shukla added.

Officials aware of the development also said that the authority plans to widen the two major roads as their proposed 521-hectare Harnandipuram is also coming up in the near future near the RNE.

The residents said that internal roads in RNE have not been fully developed, and this is leading to increased pressure on the major roads.

“There is a long-standing issue of traffic snarls on the Bandha Road and the outer ring road as well in case any vehicle breaks down or there is a heavy downpour. The GDA should focus on the development of internal roads as well and should also check and survey if the service roads are in place or not. Traffic is a major issue for RNE residents,” said Deepanshu Mittal, resident of Braveheart high-rise.