GDA finalises consultant for Harnandipuram township DPR, starts land purchase

The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has finalised and awarded work for the preparation of a detailed project report (DPR) for the authority’s proposed Harnandipuram township to be developed near Delhi-Meerut road to a private consultant. The DPR for phase 1 is expected to be completed within two months, officials said on Tuesday. The Harnandipuram township will come up behind Raj Nagar Extension, and GDA also plans to connect it with a 2km elevated road which will further connect to existing 10.3km Hindon elevated road. (Sakib Ali/HT Photos)

“The GDA has selected a private agency and has also issued a work order for preparation of the DPR for phase 1. The GDA has also started direct purchase of land from farmers for phase 1 of the township,” said GDA’s media coordinator Rudresh Shukla, adding that the GDA floated a request for proposal for hiring a consultant for the work of DPR in April.

“The consultant has assured us that the DPR for phase 1 will be completed within two months. The new township will have features like easy accessibility to nearby modes of transport like the Metro and the Regional Rapid Transit Systems (RRTS), smart street-lighting, power management, including the use of solar energy, and will also focus on women’s safety,” said Shukla.

In a move to incentivise cooperation, GDA had on March 29 announced that farmers would be compensated at four times the circle rate for land in the five villages earmarked for the first phase.

The township is planned across approximately 521 hectares, with phase 1 involving the purchase of around 336.84 hectares from five villages — Mathurapur, Shamsher, Champat Nagar, Bhaneda Khurd, and Nagla Firozpur Mohan. In total, land will be procured from eight villages in successive phases.

According to officials, the township’s proximity to Delhi-Meerut Road and the RRTS corridor is expected to enhance its connectivity and appeal.

To be sure, in order to boost the prospects of its proposed Harnandipuram township, the GDA is planning a new elevated road to facilitate smooth and signal-free movement of commuters to Delhi.

The authority already has a four-lane 10.3km Hindon elevated road that starts from the Karhera rotary near Raj Nagar Extension and goes signal-free up to UP-Gate which is UP’s border with East Delhi near Ghazipur.

The travel time on the Hindon elevated road is about 10-12 minutes.

The GDA officials said that they wish to give residents of Harnandipuram a direct connectivity to Delhi. The scheme will come up behind the Raj Nagar Extension.

The new elevated road will take commuters from Harnandipuram to the Karhera Rotary, from where they can take the 10.3km Hindon elevated road to reach the East Delhi border.