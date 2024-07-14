Ghaziabad: 14-yr-old girl raped, police file suo motu FIR

Ghaziabad: The Sahibabad Police registered a first information report (FIR) under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act against an unidentified person for raping a 14-year-old girl and impregnating her, officers aware of the case said, adding that police took cognisance of a memo from a hospital and registered the case. Police suspect that the family has knowledge about the suspect, and it is either due to fear or maybe the suspect is connected to the family, they are not revealing details. (Representative image)

Police registered the FIR suo motu as neither the victim nor her family came forward to file a complaint. Officers said that they received a memo of treatment from a hospital on Thursday (July 11) at Sahibabad police station, stating that a minor girl in her six-month of pregnancy gave birth to a child which died.

“One of our teams launched an investigation and approached the family of the girl. We asked the family about the girl’s pregnancy and also about the suspect. They refused to share any detail and did not cooperate. Finally, we registered an FIR on our own against an unidentified suspect. The DNA sampling from the dead foetus was also collected for matching with the suspect in future. The girl was about six months pregnant when her family took her to the hospital,” said Rajneesh Upadhyaya, ACP, Sahibabad circle.

The FIR has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 65(1) (rape on woman under 16 years of age), apart from provisions under the Pocso Act.

“We have informed the child welfare committee and are also trying counselling session for the girl and her family. Their statements will be crucial to the investigation and also to know about the suspect. It seems that the family has knowledge about the suspect. It is either due to fear or maybe the suspect is connected to the family, they are not revealing details,” the ACP added.