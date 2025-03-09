Ghaziabad: 19-year-old domestic-help molested, held captive for 24 hours

Four members of a family were booked on Friday night for allegedly keeping their 19-year-old domestic help captive for 24 hours and also molesting her. The woman’s mother told police that her daughter had gone to the family’s house in Loni at around 10am on March 6 for work. (Representational image)

According to police, the accused are two brothers — aged 36 and 26— and their parents. The woman’s mother told police that her daughter had gone to the family’s house in Loni at around 10am on March 6 for work.

“They kept her in captivity for entire 24 hours, and did not allow her to go home. I got suspicious, and I tried to enter their house to search for my daughter, but their parents did not allow me to enter the house. Thereafter, my daughter was found in an unconscious state in their house around 12 noon on March 7. Her clothes were torn, and it looked like there was an attempt to kill her,” the woman’s mother said in the complaint.

However, the family purportedly told police that they called the mother and informed her that her daughter is lying unconscious in their house and she should come and take her, an investigator said.

Police said they are investigating into the sequence of events that transpired from Thursday morning to Friday afternoon. “We are carrying out a detailed investigation of the 24 hours of the incident and also looking into the allegations in the FIR. The 19-year-old was found in the house of her employer. The family said that they only called the mother to inform about her daughter’s unconscious state. The police sent her to a medical facility, and an initial medical examination has not indicated any assault. After the FIR is lodged, a detailed medical examination will be conducted as per the procedure,” Ajay Kumar Singh, ACP, Ankur Vihar circle, said.

“The father and mother of the two brothers are aged 70 and 65, and both are bedridden due to health complications,” an officer aware of the complaint said.

“A detailed investigation is on in the case and no arrests have been made so far,” Surendra Nath Tiwary, DCP (rural zone), said.