Ghaziabad: 2 killed as car hits e-rickshaw on Ambedkar Road

Ghaziabad: At least two people were killed and a person was left injured after a speeding Honda Amaze car hit an e-rickshaw on the Ambedkar Road on Thursday night, police said on Friday, adding that the suspected car driver who was allegedly driving in an inebriated condition was arrested. There were several other people in the car. They fled soon after the incident. But locals nabbed the man driving the car before he could flee. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Police identified the two deceased as Rinku Singh, 32, the e-rickshaw driver, and his nephew Saksham Kumar, 14 and the injured passenger as Sonu Kumar, 25.

“The car was speeding on Ambedkar Road and hit the e-rickshaw from behind. The incident led to the death of the e-rickshaw driver and his nephew while the injured was also rushed to district hospital where he is under treatment. We have registered an FIR (first information report) and the car driver, Pranav Mittal, was taken into custody. He was in an inebriated state,” said Saloni Agarwal, assistant commission of police (ACP) (city 2).

The Ambedkar Road is a major city road which connects Old bus stand to Chaudhary Morh near Ghaziabad railway station. It has the presence of the city’s major markets and also residential areas.

Rinku is now survived by four minor daughters and his wife besides his parents. Saksham was the only brother of his two sisters.

“Rinku worked at a college during the day time and drove an e-rickshaw at night to earn extra money. On Thursday, he went out around 9.50pm from our house and our nephew Saksham also went along. Midway, they picked up a passenger to drop him to Ghaziabad railway station as he was to board a train to Haridwar. In between, a speeding Honda Amaze car hit the e-rickshaw from behind and completely crushed it,” said Shivam Kumar, brother of Rinku.

He said that Rinku and Saksham suffered grievous injuries.

“There were several other people in the car. They fled soon after the incident. But locals nabbed the man driving the car before he could flee. A police PCR van also arrived at the spot and rushed all the three injured to hospital. There, Rinku and Saksham were declared brought dead while the injured passenger was admitted,” Kumar added.

The ACP said that an investigation is on.

“The suspect driver was found to be in an inebriated state when the accident happened. We are trying to find out if Mittal was alone in the car or accompanied by others. We are also trying to find out if any other commuter on the road got hurt during the incident,” the officer added.

Police have registered the FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 281 (rash and negligent driving), 125(b) (causing grievous hurt), 106 (causing death by rash and negligent acts) and 324 (causing damages) at Sihani Gate police station.