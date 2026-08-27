Ghaziabad: 23-year-old dies after jumping off 27th floor of high-rise

A 23-year-old PhD scholar on Tuesday evening allegedly jumped from the 27th floor of a high-rise in Ghaziabad’s Siddharth Vihar and died of injuries soon after, the Ghaziabad police said on Wednesday. He was staying on the third floor with his aunt’s family and jumped from a higher floor of the same tower, said police. (Representational image)

The officials said the deceased was from Jodhpur in Rajasthan and had come to stay with his aunt at the high-rise about a week ago. The officials said the incident happened around 7.20pm and the police received information around 8pm on Tuesday.

“The deceased was pursuing her PhD from a Delhi University college. He arrived at his aunt’s house about a week ago. Before the incident, he was seen on CCTV taking the lift to the 27th floor from where he allegedly jumped to his death. The police did not recover any note from his possession,” Dharam Pal, SHO of the Vijay Nagar police station, said.

The SHO said that the body has been sent for an autopsy.

“So far, the police have not come across any reason for the extreme step he took. The family is also not aware of any reason would cause him to end his life. He was staying on the third floor with his aunt’s family and jumped from a higher floor of the same tower,” the SHO added.

The officials said his family in Jodhpur has been informed about the incident.