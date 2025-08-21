Search
Ghaziabad: 23-year-old speech, hearing impaired woman raped in Loni

ByPeeyush Khandelwal
Published on: Aug 21, 2025 06:12 am IST

Police registered an FIR under the BNS section for rape of a woman suffering from mental illness or physical disability at Loni police station on Tuesday

Ghaziabad: A 23-year-old hearing and speech impaired woman was allegedly raped by an unidentified suspect late Monday night in Loni after she stepped out of her house, the police said on Wednesday, adding she is also undergoing treatment at Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS), Delhi.

Police said the victim woman is not able to speak or hear properly, and she was not able to convey the sequence so an expert has been requested to speak to her. (Representational image)
Police registered an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 64(2)(k) for rape of a woman suffering from mental illness or physical disability at Loni police station on Tuesday following her family’s complaint.

“My daughter is unable to fully speak and listen. She is also undergoing treatment at IHBAS, Delhi, as she also has mental weakness. She stepped out of our house around 7pm on August 18 and was found near Nithora village around 10pm. She told us some unidentified person raped her near a tubewell at Nithora village,” the woman’s father stated in the FIR.

Police denied social media posts suggesting she was gangraped.

“The woman is not able to speak or hear properly. She was not able to convey the sequence. We have now requested an expert to speak to her,” said ACP (Loni circle) Siddharth Gautam.

“So far, we have come to know that she came home walking on her own, and midway she also tried to call up her family from a phone of a passerby. But the sequence of events is unclear. An investigation is on,” the ACP added.

