Ghaziabad: 27% decline in crime against women; Heinous crimes reduced by 17% since 2024

Ghaziabad: There has been a 27% decline in the number of cases related to crime against women and also a 17% reduction in instances of heinous crimes in the Ghaziabad police commissionerate, when compared to the period of January 1 to November 15 in 2024 and 2025, officials said on Tuesday while releasing statistics to mark three years of the police commissionerate system in the district. Police said Vishal, Amir and Varun procured bank accounts, debit cards, cheque books and pre-activated SIMs for the operation. Varun allegedly ran a separate call centre using the same method. (HT Archive)

The police commissionerate system started functioning in November, 2022 in Ghaziabad following the Uttar Pradesh cabinet’s approval on November 25, 2022.

According to the official figures, in last two years (2024 and 2025), the Ghaziabad police registered 1,038 and another 817 cases of different crimes against women during January 1 to November 15 for 2024 and 2025 respectively, a reduction of about 27.05%.

The cases of crime against women relate to instances of murders, dowry deaths, rape, molestation, and kidnappings, among others.

The figures show the number of murder cases remained the same at 23 in 2024 and 2025, while dowry deaths rose from 27 in 2024 to 32 in 2025 during the same period.

The cases of rape, however, saw a considerable decline from 163 in 2024 to 84 in 2025. Likewise, cases of molestation also decreased from 198 in 2024 to 131 in 2025, while kidnappings also reduced from 52 to 27 in the two years, the statistics suggest.

“There has been a gradual reduction in cases against women due to strict and timely actions and better working out of cases, along with timely preventive actions against the suspects. A substantial revamping of beat policing has also helped. Police are keeping a strict vigil and have prepared dossiers of suspects involved in crimes in last decade. They always remain on police’s radar,” said ACP (Wave City Circle) and media coordinator Priyashri Pal.

The figures also indicate a reduction of 17.23% in cases of heinous crimes, with police registering 15,185 cases in 2024 and 12,953 cases in 2025 during the period January 1 to November 15.

The cases of murders reduced from 100 in 2024 to 85 in 2025, while the cases of loot also declined from 79 in 2024 to 33 in 2025. Likewise, the figures state that snatching cases also reduced from 443 in 2024 to 300 in 2025.

“There is also a better police-public interaction with feedback and citizen-centric measures taken up like doorstep delivery of FIRs, case monitoring portals, and vad-samvad diwas (interaction meeting of police officers with complainants) held every Wednesday at police stations. The complaints are taken up seriously, and officials are also taking case investigations seriously, or else they face action,” the ACP added.

Officials said the commissionerate police overall registered 12,588; 12,460; and 10,911 cases of the BNS during January 1 to November 15 in 2023, 2024, and 2025 respectively.