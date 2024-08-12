Ghaziabad: 29-yr-old killed, 4 injured after speeding truck hits car

Ghaziabad: A 29-year-old engineer was killed and four of his friends sustained injuries after their Honda City car took a hit from a speeding heavy transport vehicle on the Link Road near Sahibabad site 4 industrial area late Sunday night, officers aware of the matter said. Deceased Aman was trying for a visa for higher studies for last one year, he received it a day earlier and he was to leave for London for his higher studies, so the friends probably decided to go out for a get-together, his cousin said. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The incident occurred around 2am when the five friends were returning from Indirapuram and headed to East Delhi. Their car was hit allegedly by a speeding truck near Vaishali intersection near hotel Country Inn.

The incident killed Aman Chaudhary, 29, a resident of Surajmal Vihar in East Delhi. The others were identified as Mukul Tyagi, resident of Delhi’s Karkardooma, Arpit Sethi, resident of Krishna Nagar, Anant Jain, resident of Anand Vihar, and Naitik Yadav, resident of Vasundhara in Ghaziabad, officers said.

The injured are aged between 26 and 30 and undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kaushambi.

“Their condition is stable while Aman died after sustaining severe injuries during the accident. He was declared dead by doctors. We suspect that the speeding commercial vehicle was a truck. We will soon scan CCTV footage on the Link Road to get clues to the accident. An autopsy was ordered on Sunday. We are awaiting a formal complaint from the family of the victim and an FIR will soon be registered,” said Rajneesh Kumar Upadhyaya, assistant commissioner of police, Sahibabad circle.

Police suspect that the vehicle involved in the accident was a truck and teams are trying to identify it.

Aman’s cousin Arvind Chaudhary said that Aman and his friends had probably gone for a get-together on Saturday and were returning from Indirapuram.

“Since there is some construction activity going on near Anand Vihar, they decided to take a detour through Sahibabad site 4 industrial area. When they reached the crossing near the Country Inn hotel, a speeding heavy vehicle hit their car. Aman was sitting near the window on the rear seat and sustained severe injuries to chest, skull and other parts. He was declared dead when taken to hospital by locals,” he said.

“Aman was trying for a visa for higher studies for the past one year and he received it a day before the incident. He was to leave for London for his higher studies, so the friends probably decided to go out for a get-together,” he added.

The accident took place under the jurisdiction of Link Road police station area.