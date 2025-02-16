Ghaziabad: 30-yr-old held for stealing cash, jewellery worth 67L

Ghaziabad: A 30-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly stealing jewellery worth about ₹60 lakh and ₹7 lakh in cash from a businessman’s house in Suryanagar, Ghaziabad, early Wednesday, officers said on Saturday, adding that his brother who accompanied him remains at large. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of the Link Road police station area in the house that is located adjacent to the Delhi border. (Representational image)

Police identified the arrested suspect as Mohammad Rafiq, and his brother as Mohammad Jameel -- both residents of Shastri Park, Delhi.

“The suspects are into drugs and would conduct recce of houses for theft. The suspect had entered the house in Suryanagar and fled with cash and jewellery. He (Rafiq) was seen in one of the CCTV footages. He told police that his brother waited for him in a nearby street. The two fled after the theft,” said Rajneesh Upadhaya, assistant commissioner of police, Sahibabad circle.

“In the CCTVs we identified that the suspect also took away a mobile phone during the theft, and he used it to call his brother waiting at some distance. Our teams tracked them through electronic surveillance, and one of them was arrested from near railway tracks near Rampuri locality,” the ACP added.

Police have recovered about ₹4.75 lakhs in cash and nearly all the jewellery, officers said, adding that effort is on to trace and arrest the other suspect.