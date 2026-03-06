Ghaziabad: 56-year-old arrested for killing wife, assaulting daughter

Ghaziabad: A 56-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday evening for allegedly stabbing his 50-year-old wife to death and injuring his 21-year-old daughter at their flat in DLF Ankur Vihar locality on Tuesday, police said on Thursday. The daughter was also stabbed while trying to save her mother, police added (Photo for representation)

The daughter was also stabbed while trying to save her mother, police added. The accused was identified as Ghanshyam Bairwa, 56, the mother as Meenu, 50, and two daughters, Himanshi, 21, and Devki, 26.

Police said Meenu worked as a child caretaker with a family in Delhi, while Devki worked with a private firm in Delhi. The accused had taken up house interior work and was home for several weeks after eye treatment.

“The accused frequently fought with his wife over her staying out for work for days and not giving him proper financial information, which made him suspicious. Both again fought on Tuesday, following which he stabbed her several times with a knife,” Gyan Prakash Rai, ACP of Ankur Vihar circle, told HT.

Police said the elder daughter was away for work during the incident.

“Neighbours informed the police about the incident. A team then took Meenu and her daughter to a hospital where Meenu was declared dead. Himanshi has stab wounds in her abdomen; she is currently undergoing treatment and is stable,” the ACP added.

Based on the elder sister’s complaint, FIR was registered under BNS sections 103(1) (murder) and 109(1) (attempt to murder) at Ankur Vihar police station on Tuesday and the accused was arrested from Lal Nagh colony on Wednesday.

Police also recovered the knife used in the crime from the flat, officials added.