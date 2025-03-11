Ghaziabad: 8,000 marriage records checked, report submitted before high court

At least 90% of the 8,400 marriages registered at the Ghaziabad sub-registrar office (SRO – sadar fifth) between October 1, 2024 and March 3, 2025, were registered on the day of marriage, an inquiry by the state government’s stamps and registration department has found, a report of which has been submitted to the Allahabad high court. 8,400 marriages were registered at the Ghaziabad sub-registrar office (SRO – sadar fifth) between October 1, 2024 and March 3, 2025.

In 10% of the marriages, the parents of the bride and groom served as witnesses, and in at least two marriages, the married couple’s age verification documents were improper and could not be verified online, the inquiry found.

“Of the two cases, where age verification documents were not proper, in one, the groom submitted the mark sheet of Class 8 and Aadhaar card. In the second, a bride submitted a mark sheet from Chhattisgarh, and it could not be verified online,” said an officer aware of the development.

Ten teams of the stamps and registration department conducted the inquiry based on a March 3 order of the Allahabad high court. The court had said that the SRO “is regularly issuing marriage certificates in violation of terms of circular dated October 10, 2024.”

The circular in question said that the bride and groom will be identified based on their consent and submission of proof, details of two witnesses from each side will be recorded digitally, photos of the bride and groom and their respective witnesses and biometrics will be recorded digitally, and the registration officer will take up registration after verification of date of birth of the bride and groom.

“We checked the marriage registration records as directed by the court and have also submitted a report before the court. Further directions are awaited,” said Pushpendra Kumar, assistant inspector general (AIG, stamps).