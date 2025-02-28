Ghaziabad: 8 injured as wedding crashers in car run over guests in procession; two arrested

At least eight guests in a wedding procession suffered injuries after an angry group of invitees to another wedding nearby ran them over in their speeding Wagon-R car late Tuesday night in Ghaziabad’s Modinagar, police said on Thursday. The FIR named Sagar Kumar, 23, and Pradeep Kumar, 22, and 8-10 other unidentified persons. The two named suspects are residents of Meerut and were arrested on Thursday, officials said. (Representational image)

Officers said the group in the Wagon-R was angry as they had tried gatecrashing the wedding of the victim group, but were chased out. Tow of those named in the FIR were arrested on Thursday, police said, adding that a search is on to arrest the others.

Police said two wedding functions were held at two nearby farmhouses in Niwari on Tuesday night, and guests from one wedding tried to gatecrash the second wedding. They forcibly went in and started dancing to the music, besides demanding that the DJ play their choice of songs.

The complainant from the victim group said when they asked the gatecrashers to leave, a scuffle ensued.

“After they intruded our wedding function and started dancing to the DJ music being played, we requested them to leave. Upon this, they picked up a fight and started abusing us. Somehow, we managed to sent them away. Later, when our baraat (wedding procession) was proceeding to Ghudchadhi, four to five men from the gatecrasher group arrived in a speeding Wagon-R and ran over our guests before fleeing,” said Surendra Singh, the complainant in the case.

“The incident happened during wedding of my sister (cousin)… As soon as they ran over our guests, we noted down the number of their car. It was a grey Wagon-R car. We checked our guests and realised that at least eight to nine of them had sustained injuries. We informed the police and rushed the injured guests to a private hospital for treatment,” said Vikrant Saharan, Singh’s relative.

The FIR was registered on Wednesday evening at Niwari police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 191(2) (rioting), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 125(b) (acts endangering life and personal safety of others), 281 (rash and negligent driving endangering human life) and 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide).

“The guests sustained injuries after the car ran into them. The condition of those injured is stable. We have arrested two prime suspects and one of them, Sagar Kumar, was driving the car. Further investigation is on in the case,” said Gyan Prakash Rai, assistant commissioner of police, Modinagar.