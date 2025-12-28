Ghaziabad achieves 71.17% digitisation of forms under SIR

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad district administration has digitised the forms of about 71.17% of its electorate under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) till the conclusion of the enumeration period on December 26, officials said on Saturday. Meanwhile, in Gautam Budh Nagar, officials said that over 300,000 voters could not be mapped during the revision, which concluded on Friday (Representative photo)

According to official data, the Ghaziabad district has 2,837,991 electors across five assembly constituencies — Loni, Muradnagar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, and Modinagar.

Official figures till 8am on Saturday show that the forms of 2,019,815 electors — about 71.17% of the electorate — had been digitised, while the number of absent, shifted, and dead (ASD) voters stood at 818,362 — about 28.83% of the electorate, officials said.

The ASD voters include 63,824 dead voters (7.8%), 320,006 (39.1%) untraceable voters; shifted electors were 359,939 (43.98%); 31,787 (3.86 %) were those who were already enrolled, and 42,803 (5.23%) as others.

Saurabh Bhatt, additional district magistrate (finance and revenue), said: “Several challenges emerged in the process due to local migration. About 28.84% of the electorate fall under the ASD category, meaning their names will not be there in the draft rolls. However, they can submit Form-6 and a declaration form -- physically or apply online -- to get their names listed in the final rolls. Draft publication of electoral rolls will be done on December 31, followed by the objection stage. The final rolls will be published on February 28.”

The figures till Saturday morning show that the Modinagar assembly achieved the highest digitisation at 84.53%, followed by Muradnagar at 76.34%. Ghaziabad stood third with 74.64% digitisation, while Loni and Sahibabad recorded 73.82% and 61.69% digitisation, respectively.

During the enumeration period, the district administration deployed 3,089 booth-level officers. About 10,084 booth-level agents of different political parties were also roped in to encourage voters to fill up and submit their forms.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the previous enumeration date for six states — Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Chattisgarh — was December 11. Later, for UP, the revised date of enumeration was revised to December 26, with the revised publication of the draft electoral roll being December 31.

SIR in Gautam Budh Nagar district

In Gautam Budh Nagar, officials said a significant number of voters could not be mapped during the SIR of electoral rolls, which concluded on Friday. Officials said that over three lakh electors in the district remain unmapped at the end of the door-to-door enumeration exercise.

The district has an electorate of 18,70,000 voters, and officials attributed the unmapped figures primarily to urban mobility, locked premises and frequent changes in residence, particularly in high-density residential sectors and group housing societies across Noida and Greater Noida.

According to officials, the nature of housing in the district — marked by a large migrant workforce and a high proportion of tenants — posed challenges for physical verification during field visits.

Nearly 4,40,000 voters have been placed in the ASD category, which will require further verification during the post-enumeration phase.

Additional district magistrate (finance & revenue) Atul Kumar, said: “The digitisation of enumeration forms has concluded. Electors whose details were not captured during the door-to-door exercise still have the option to submit forms physically or through the online portal during the objection period. The publication of the draft electoral rolls is set for December 31.”

Officials added that the claims and objections window after publication of the draft rolls will provide another opportunity for eligible voters to ensure their names are included.