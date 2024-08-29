Ghaziabad: Armed bikers loot 12 lakh cash from Noida trader on NH-9

A Ghaziabad resident, returning from his shop in Noida, was allegedly overpowered and robbed of ₹12 lakh cash by several armed men on motorcycles on National Highway-9 (NH-9) near Chhajarsi late Tuesday night, senior police officers said on Wednesday, adding that 10 teams have been formed to trace and nab the suspects. The underpass in Chhajarsi near NH-9, where the trader was robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday night. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

According to police, the incident happened around 9.40pm Tuesday with Abhishek Agarwal, who owns a retail and wholesale shop in Noida’s Sector 65, was returning home to Sector 9 in Vijay Nagar along with his cashier, Govind Agarwal, in his WagonR car.

When they reached the Chhajarsi underpass and took a turn on to NH-9, several men on three motorcycles surrounded their car.

“They were four men on three motorcycle and I suspect one more person was there at some distance. The highway was busy with traffic but no one came to our help as the three men were armed. The entire incident happened within 2-3 minutes. First, they broke the front windshield and the side window glasses of my car. Then they pointed a gun at me and pulled out the bag containing ₹12 lakh and sped away on NH-9,” Agarwal said.

“I alerted the police and several police teams arrived at the spot. I narrated the entire incident and also gave a police complaint. The men who robbed me spoke in a local dialect,” Agarwal said.

The police on Wednesday registered an FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 309(4) (robbery) and 324(4) (for causing damages) at the Indirapuram police station.

The police suspect that the robbers had prior information that Agarwal was carrying a large amount of cash in his car.

“The man was going to Vijay Nagar in his car and had reached the underpass when robbers snatched his bag. It contained ₹12 lakh cash. We registered an FIR and formed teams to investigate the case,” said Nimish Patil, deputy commissioner of police (trans-Hindon).