Ghaziabad attains 100% first dose vaccine coverage for children in 15-18 age group

The district on Wednesday completed 100% first-dose vaccination for the 15-18 age group. Ghaziabad has so far administered 234,854 jabs out of a given target of 234,488 since the inoculation drive for the age group started on January 3.

Incidentally, it took the district health department about 94 days to fully complete the first dose vaccination for the 15-18 age group, a delay of about one month from the initial target, said officials.

“There were delays in completing the first dose target as many children did not turn up. We had anticipated that. We have to keep in mind that their annual school examinations are nearing and that is why there was a little delay. Some of them avoided getting vaccinated. However, we held exclusive camps at schools as well and at present we have provided Covaxin at 179 vaccination centres along with Corbevax, which is to be administered to the 12-15 age group,” said Dr GP Mathuria, nodal officer for Covid-19 vaccination.

The district has also administered the second dose to 144,316 beneficiaries.

According to the Uttar Pradesh government guidelines, children in the 15-18 age group are to be administered only Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin as it is the only vaccine with Emergency Use Listing (EUL) for the age-group and recommended by ‘Covid -19 Working Group’ of the National Technical Advisory Group on immunisation.

On the other hand, children in the 12-15 age group are administered Biological E’s Covid vaccine Corbevax.

“Both the vaccines are available at our 179 vaccination centres, which are open for the inoculation of both the age groups. There were further delays as we had to divert our resources for routine immunisation drives as well. Many beneficiaries have also did not turn up as Covid-19 cases have subsided considerably,” Dr Mathuria added.

According to official figures, the district has so far vaccinated 57,416 children in the 12-15 age group out of a given target of 141,623 under the category. For the 18+ age group, the district has the target of vaccinating 2,844,305 beneficiaries and the first dose target is already achieved. The first dose vaccination coverage for the category till Wednesday evening stands at 2,990,759 while 2,538,353 second doses have also been administered.

According to official records, the district till Thursday recorded 84,904 Covid-19 cases since the start of pandemic in March 2020 and only 29 of these are active as of date. The number of active cases includes 10 new cases that were reported on Thursday. “The beneficiaries who have not taken up their first dose or the second dose should get it at the earliest. Even if Covid-19 cases have subsided, vaccine doses should be taken up. Vaccines are required for protection against infection in case any further wave arrives,” said Dr Ashish Aggarwal, former president of Indian Medical Association’s Ghaziabad chapter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON