Ghaziabad: Boy feared drowned in Upper Ganga Canal while making reels

ByPeeyush Khandelwal
May 13, 2025 09:24 AM IST

Police identified the boy as a resident of the Mayur Vihar locality near Dasna, who had arrived at the canal with his four friends around 11am

Ghaziabad: A 16-year-old boy, who went with his friends for a swim in the Upper Ganga Canal in Masuri on Sunday morning, allegedly got drowned while making video reels. Police said on Monday that it’s feared he drowned but the search is still on.

Police said it roped in divers on Sunday and also on Monday, but he could not be traced still efforts are on to search him. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
Police said it roped in divers on Sunday and also on Monday, but he could not be traced still efforts are on to search him. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Police identified the boy as a resident of the Mayur Vihar locality near Dasna, who had arrived at the canal with his four friends around 11am. He was a Class 10 student at a nearby school, it added.

The incident happened near Nahal that falls under the Masuri police station.

“The boys had gone to the canal for a bath, and in between, one of them fell and could not come out. We roped in divers on Sunday and also on Monday, but he could not be traced. We are still making efforts to search for him,” said assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Masuri/Muradnagar circle Lipi Nagayach.

The boy’s family said he had gone to the canal with four of his friends.

“The incident happened around 11.30am. His friends said he was making videos for reels with clothes and shoes on, and in the process he fell in the canal. His mother is the only earning member in the family, and his father is ailing. She is shattered by the incident. We asked local divers to help us out, and they launched a search to trace him on Sunday and even on Monday. But there is no trace of him,” said the boy’s uncle (name withheld).

News / Cities / Noida / Ghaziabad: Boy feared drowned in Upper Ganga Canal while making reels
