Ghaziabad: Cab driver stabbed by passenger in moving car

A 32-year-old cab driver was allegedly stabbed multiple times by a passenger in a moving car near the Meerut tri-junction on Monday afternoon, police officials said. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of the Nandgram police station. The route followed by the car will be ascertained and the teams are trying to trace the suspect, said police.

The driver was identified as Surendra Singh, a resident of Seelampur in Delhi, while the passenger was identified as one Rajan Sharma, added police.

Officials said that as the car reached near the Meerut tri-junction, the passenger seated in the rear pulled out a sharp-edged weapon, possibly a knife, and started stabbing Singh.

“The driver then brushed the car against the roadside divider and escaped. The passenger fled the spot. Locals rushed the driver to a hospital where he is currently under treatment. He had suffered heavy blood loss and was unable to explain the incident in detail,” said Upasana Pandey, ACP of Nandgram circle.

The driver said Sharma had booked his cab privately and they went to Panipat on Sunday, ACP added.

“While returning from Panipat, the driver asked for money, and the passenger asked him to drive towards Raj Nagar (in Ghaziabad) after which the incident took place. The family of the driver has been informed,” ACP added.

Officials from the Nandgram police station said that the incident took place near the Ghaziabad station of the regional rapid transit system.

“The route followed by the car will be ascertained in due course, and our teams are trying to trace the suspect. An FIR for attempted murder will be registered once we get a formal complaint. A bag was also found in the car, and we have asked the forensic team to get it checked,” said Umesh Kumar, SHO of Nandgram police station.